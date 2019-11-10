PAID NEWS
  #2019PresidentialElection/ Provisional results in diaspora, after counting votes in 51 stations: Iohannis - 2,256 votes, Barna - 2,249

National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate in the presidential election, President Klaus Iohannis, garnered in Sunday's ballot a number of 2,256 votes in the diaspora, and Save Romanian Union - Freedom, Solidarity and Unity Party (USR- PLUS) Alliance representative Dan Barna - 2,249 votes, after the count of paper ballots in 51 polling stations abroad.

According to the data supplied by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), out of a total 5,899 valid votes in the 51 polling stations where the votes have been centralised, ranked on the top two places are President Klaus Iohannis, with 38.24 percent, followed by Dan Barna, 38.12 percent.

The following ranked are: Theodor Paleologu (People's Movement Party - PMP) - 8.06pct (476 votes), Viorica Dancila (Social Democratic Party - PSD) - 5.37pct (317 votes) and Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance) - 4.98pct (294 votes). AGERPRES (RO - author: Mirela Barbulescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Simona Iacob)

