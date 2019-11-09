2019PresidentialElection/MAE: First day of abroad voting ends in 777 polling stations

The first day of voting abroad in the presidential elections ended in 777 polling stations in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, and until 23:00 (Romania's time) a number of 77,130 Romanian citizens had exercised their right to vote, according to the data supplied by the Central Electoral Bureau, informs the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).



According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the first day of voting was going on at the time in the polling stations in: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, the USA, Uruguay, Venezuela, and in New Zealand and Australia the second day of voting had already begun.



The Foreign Ministry reiterates the recommendation addressed to Romanian citizens abroad during the elections to go to vote during both days (Saturday and Sunday) to avoid overcrowding. Voting can be exercised both on Saturday and Sunday between 7 and 21 local time.



The Romanian citizens voting abroad can access the interactive map of polling stations on MAE's official website http://www.mae.ro/maps/4083. AGERPRES (RO - author: Antonia Nita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)