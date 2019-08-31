The Romanian state has the duty to encourage and support with concrete measures the education in the Romanian language in the diaspora, to allow each citizen to educate his/her children in the spirit of Romanian culture, reads the message sent by President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the Romanian Language Day.



"Today, August 31, we celebrate the Romanian Language Day, the language that defines us culturally and spiritually, unites us as Romanians, regardless of the country we live in, and affirms our identity. The Romanian language has brought us together in time, regardless of political regimes, foreign occupations or wars, and made possible building a Romanian nation, being the foundation of the Great Union of 1918," the head of state states.



On Romanian Language Day, Iohannis sends his whole appreciation "to all those who cultivate the Romanian language, ensuring its development, enriching the literature and promoting its use including outside the borders."



"In many of the Romanian communities abroad great efforts are made to create an active cultural life in Romanian. These efforts, together with the use of the native language inside the family, ensure the Romanian culture a living presence around the world. By supporting this presence and building active bridges among Romanian language speakers worldwide, we have the chance to set the foundation of a global linguistic community, united in feeling and thinking," Klaus Iohannis says in his message.



The Romanian state has the duty to encourage and support with concrete measures the education in the Romanian language in the diaspora, to allow each citizen to educate his/her children in the spirit of the Romanian culture, the head of state's message also shows.



"At the same time, it is absolutely necessary to stimulate a culture of quality in the education system nationwide, encouraging the interest in the literature that has built the standard Romanian language. Educating each new generation of Romanians, we show the due respect both to the Romanian language and to the past efforts of some entire generations of teachers, writers and educators. 'The Romanian language is my country,' Nichita Stanescu so inspiredly said. Let us wish, therefore, not only today, but every day, a long life to the Romanian language," President Iohannis concludes his message. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)