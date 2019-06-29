PAID NEWS
  • Iohannis: I want to remain President of Romania, not European Council

Sibiu, June 29 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Saturday, that he wishes to remain President of Romania and not become President of the European Council.

"I am the President of Romania and I want to remain President of Romania, not of the European Council. (...) There are many things to be done and I am willing to remain involved," Iohannis stated, at the ceremony awarding him the Honor Medal of the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

