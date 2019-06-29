Iohannis: I want to remain President of Romania, not European Council

Sibiu, June 29 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Saturday, that he wishes to remain President of Romania and not become President of the European Council. "I am the President of Romania and I want to remain President of Romania, not of the European Council. (...) There are many things to be done and I am willing to remain involved," Iohannis stated, at the ceremony awarding him the Honor Medal of the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)

The content of the www.agerpres.ro website has the exclusive purpose of public informing.

All the information published on this website by AGERPRES is protected by relevant legal dispositions.

It is forbidden to copy, reproduce, recompile, decompile, distribute, publish, display, modify, create derived components or products or full services, as well as any exploitation of the site's content.

Details in the section Terms of Use. If you are interested in picking up AGERPRES news items, please contact the Marketing Department – marketing@agerpres.ro.

The use of the Comments section entails your obligation to respect the AGERPRES terms and conditions in regards to the publishing of comments on the www.agerpres.ro.